undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UIS plans Veterans Day events to honor military service
By Blake Wood,3 days ago
The University of Illinois Springfield will honor military service members and veterans with a series of campus events leading up to and on Veterans Day, including the annual placement of hundreds of yellow ribbons on campus trees, a keynote address by an Illinois National Guard general, a flag ceremony and an open house at the Military and Veteran Student Resource Center.