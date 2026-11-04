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Get Updates on Somerville’s New School Building Project at Nov. 10 Community Forum
By thesomervillenewsweekly,3 days ago
The City is planning to build a new school at 115 Sycamore Street. For the latest update, community members are invited to come learn more about the project and share their perspectives at an upcoming community forum on Tuesday, November 10, at the Highlander Forum at Somerville High School (81 Highland Ave.) from 6 to 8 p.m.