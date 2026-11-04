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Join the Somerville Human Rights Commission
By thesomervillenewsweekly,3 days ago
SOMERVILLE – The City of Somerville is seeking two new volunteer members to join the Somerville Human Rights Commission (HRC). Per City ordinance, Somerville’s HRC is charged with working toward mutual respect and understanding among all individuals and groups in the city by improving the quality of public discourse and eliminating unlawful discrimination.