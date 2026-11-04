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Apple TV announces new comedy-drama ‘Lenni,’ starring Academy Award nominee Toni Collette
By Editorial,3 days ago
Apple TV has announced a new comedy-drama “Lenni,” starring Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (“Hereditary,” “Wayward”). She stars as the title character, a divorced social worker who, after a family tragedy, tries to protect her loved ones from the rough-and-tumble of life. Produced by award-winning production companies Made Up Stories and Keshet International, the series is based on the hit Norwegian show “Pernille,” created by Henriette Steenstrup.