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Mid-Term Election Results 2026 In NH
By Mike Pomp,3 days ago
The votes are in, and New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte has earned another two years if office. The governor was able to fight off Democrat Cinde Warmington in contest that was too close to call for several hours after the polls closed yesterday. In a social media post, Ayotte said it is the honor of a lifetime to serve as governor and that she is ready to continue working together to keep the state safe, prosperous and free. There hasn’t been a Democratic governor in New Hampshire since 2017.