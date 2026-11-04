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Wildcats’ playoff hopes suffer severe blow
3 days ago
The Rising Star Wildcats went into last Friday’s showdown with rival Sidney needing a victory to clinch a postseason appearance. Now they need a win, period. Rising Star suffered a tough 46-14 loss to Sidney last Friday in Sidney. The loss leaves the Wildcats in a tie with the Eagles at 1-1 in District 11-A action. The problem for Rising Star is the win gives Sidney the head-to-head tiebreaker should they end the season with identical records.