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Judas Joins the Defense Deck Meta: Character Overview and Strategies
By Chanyang "Aliin" Lee,3 days ago
Judas Pressures Enemies with Stigma and HP Conversion. A Versatile Universal Physical Dealer Combining Offense and Survival. Judas, who recently joined Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, is a Universal-type hero equipped with both offensive power and survivability. He deals additional damage to key enemy damage dealers and pressures high-HP targets with HP conversion. As he builds Physical Attack stacks and gains shields by continuously attacking, he excels in Defense Decks that protect allies and sustain long battles.