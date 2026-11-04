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Apple Shares Fall 1.9% After Q4 2026 Earnings Beat as Margin Outlook Weighs
2 days ago
Apple shares closed Tuesday at $331.90, down 1.90%, extending their decline after the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat. The stock recovered from an opening price of $325.58 but finished below Monday’s $338.32 close, according to November 3 trading data. The session therefore preserved the negative post-earnings direction while moderating the earlier selling.