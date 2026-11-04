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Death Notices
By jacksonparishjournal,2 days ago
Wesley Lockhart, age 87, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in Alexandria, Louisiana. A devoted husband, faithful Christian, and proud supporter of his community, Wesley lived a life marked by hard work, dedication, and a love for the people and things that meant the most to him. He was a familiar face and enthusiastic supporter of Jonesboro-Hodge High School athletics, with a special love for baseball. Wesley was a dedicated employee of Stone Container in Hodge, where he worked as a machine operator for 35 years. He served in the United States Navy, as well as the United States Air Force.