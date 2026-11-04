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MPD Investigating Georgia Avenue Homicide
3 days ago
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest. On Thursday, October 29, 2026, at approximately 4:08 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious and not breathing, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where, despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced deceased.