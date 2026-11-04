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County Races Decided Tuesday Night In Six Area Counties
By Zach Nelson,2 days ago
PIERRE, (KCCR) — Six central South Dakota Counties in the Riverfront Broadcasting listening area had contested races in Tuesday’s general election. Two county commission races were on the line in Hyde County. Republican Dan Lamont defeated Independent Ethan Thomas 896 to 25, a 77% to 23% margin. Kevin Baloun won out over Independent Dawn Rinehart 46-31, a 60%-40% margin. In Jones County, Lori Waldron and Jake Lolley have won seats on the Jones County Commission. Waldron picked up 252 votes to Lolley’s 233. Marty Roghair finished 3rd with 186 votes and Rodney Mann 4th with 161 votes. In Lyman County, Republican Misti Ramser won the race for Auditor over Jessica Manger 592 to 497. Lonnie Schultz has won the race for Mellette County Sheriff. Schultz defeated Independents Thomas Keller and Brandon Watson 295 to 107 to 207. The other two races in Mellette County have been flagged for possible recounts. The Register of Deeds race finished with Republican Darci Cox beating out Independent Haley Gallant by one vote, 294 to 293. One vote separates Katherine O’Brien and Kirby Krogman for Mellette County Commissioner, 68 to 67.