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Sabine Parish Schools invite community organizations to participate in community programs day November 19
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
The Sabine Parish School Board is inviting local organizations, clubs and community programs to participate in Community Programs Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 9 a.m. until noon at schools throughout the parish. The event is designed to strengthen connections between Sabine Parish schools and the surrounding community while...