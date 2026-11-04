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Mark Madden: Mike McCarthy has Steelers rolling, but they need help at trade deadline
By Mark Madden,2 days ago
What could be better than 6-2 at the bye week after manhandling the Cleveland Browns? Refreshing Steelers notes, that’s what!. • The Steelers need a wideout, and as close to No. 1-caliber as possible. Those aren’t easy to get or necessarily available by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Steelers will have trouble catching up vs. a good defense. Brian Thomas Jr. of Jacksonville is reportedly available and worth a second-round pick. But would the Jaguars swap Thomas to a team they might face in the playoffs? (And definitely play in Week 14.)