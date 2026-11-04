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Dunkin’ Teams Up with Marvel Studios for an Epic Avengers: Doomsday Nationwide Campaign
By Tessa Smith,2 days ago
Dunkin’ unleashes a Marvel campaign featuring Channing Tatum’s Gambit, immersive city takeovers, character drinks, and collectible merch. Dunkin’ is fueling up for the end of the world. Ahead of the theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, the coffee and donut giant has launched a massive nationwide campaign bridging the gap between everyday coffee runs and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.