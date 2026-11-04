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Arizona voters reject DEI restrictions, approve grocery tax limits and cartel designation
By Veronica StracqualursiAZFamily Digital News Staff,3 days ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Arizona voters decided on eight statewide ballot measures Tuesday, on issues from vehicle and grocery taxes to voter ID, DEI and more. Proposition 141 - Vehicle tax (too close to call) As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, this proposition remains too close to call. The “YES” vote...