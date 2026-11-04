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Democrats Reclaim Congress in Stunning Midterm Upset; Historic Black Victories Reshape Political Landscape
By Ivory D. Payne,2 days ago
WASHINGTON — American voters have delivered a dramatic shift in political power, handing Democrats control of both chambers of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections and setting the stage for a contentious final two years of President Donald Trump's administration. The sweeping Democratic victory represents a significant rejection...