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Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts halloween sex offender compliance checks
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted sex offender compliance checks throughout the parish on Halloween night, Saturday, October 31, 2026, to ensure registered sex offenders were following Louisiana state registration requirements. According to Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Coordinator Deputy H. Pardee, patrol deputies, and...