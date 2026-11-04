undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Florien High School crowns 2026 homecoming king and queen
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
FLORIEN, La. – Florien High School recently celebrated its 2026 Homecoming festivities, recognizing students and honoring school traditions during a memorable celebration of Blackcat pride. Kennon Richwine and Brynleigh Speight were crowned the 2026 Florien High School Homecoming King and Queen, highlighting the school’s annual celebration. School officials...
1