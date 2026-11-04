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46th Annual Sabine Freestate Festival returns to Florien November 6–8 with wild west fun and entertainment
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
The town of Florien is preparing to step back into the Wild West as the 46th Annual Sabine Freestate Festival returns November 6–8, 2026, bringing three days of history, heritage, entertainment and family-friendly activities to the community. This year’s festival promises a packed weekend of activities, including Old West...