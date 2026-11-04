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BOM Bank had a wonderful time participating in the Sabine Council on Aging’s Fall Festival
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
BOM Bank had a wonderful time participating in the Sabine Council on Aging’s Fall Festival at the Zwolle Festival Grounds! Our very own Linda Guay is pictured with Betty Sweet, the winner of the blackout bingo, and Julius Winfield, the recipient of the Older Worker of the Year award at this year’s festival. Congratulations to both! The event brought the community together for a fun-filled day of senior activities, local vendors, healthcare booths, and so much more! BOM Bank is proud to support the organizations that make a difference in our communities and provide meaningful opportunities for our neighbors to connect and celebrate.