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Days of Our Lives Spoilers November 5: Holly’s Halloween Sighting Has Her Asking One BIG Question
By Michael Thomas,3 days ago
Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, November 5, 2026 reveal that after making a disturbing discovery about DiMera Enterprises, Johnny (Carson Boatman) gets some help, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) can’t shake her suspicions about Sophia (Rachel Boyd), and Xander (Paul Telfer) could be facing trouble. Meanwhile, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey)...