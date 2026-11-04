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Christmas in Many 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with holiday events and festivities
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
MANY, La. – The Town of Many is preparing for a festive holiday season with its 2026 Christmas celebration, featuring the theme “An All-American Christmas: Celebrating America 250.” The celebration will combine traditional Christmas festivities with patriotic touches in recognition of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Organizers...