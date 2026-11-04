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For More Than 60 Years, Better Finance Has Been Helping Neighbors
By JSLLC,2 days ago
For more than six decades, Better Finance has built its business around a simple idea:. Financial services should still be personal. Founded in 1964, Better Finance has served generations of customers in Coushatta and Northwest Louisiana, helping individuals and families find financial solutions for needs that do not always fit neatly into a traditional banking relationship.