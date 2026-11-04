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Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office earns FBI-LEEDA trilogy and agency trilogy awards
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
SABINE PARISH, La. — The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, members of his command staff, and deputies have received prestigious FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) Trilogy Awards in recognition of their commitment to advanced leadership training and professional development. Sheriff Mitchell and 35 deputies,...