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Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers November 5: Sheila Catches Deacon Off Guard
By Michael Thomas,3 days ago
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 5, 2026 reveal that Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is finding it increasingly difficult to keep her secrets under control. Although Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) now know about her surrogacy arrangement, Steffy still isn’t telling them the whole truth.