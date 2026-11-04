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Sabine Parish 4-H members earn top honors at talent show and livestock quiz bowl
By twardparishjournalsgmailcom,2 days ago
SABINE PARISH, La. — Sabine Parish 4-H members recently demonstrated their talents, knowledge, and competitive spirit during the 4-H Talent Show and Livestock Quiz Bowl, earning several top placements and representing the parish with distinction. According to the Sabine Parish AgCenter, local 4-H participants delivered impressive performances in both...