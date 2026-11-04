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One UI 9 Galaxy Z Flip cover screen changes explained
3 days ago
Galaxy Z Flip owners running One UI 9 say their cover screen no longer wakes up to their wallpaper and clock. Instead, unlocking the phone now drops them onto Samsung's Now Brief dashboard or a widget page, according to owner reports compiled by Android Authority. The One UI 9 Galaxy Z Flip cover screen changes have generated a steady stream of complaints on Reddit and Samsung's own community forums since the update started landing on more devices.