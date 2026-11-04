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Changes to Hepatitis B Immunization Schedule Would Increase Infections, Model Predicts
By MASS GENERAL BRIGHAM COMMUNICATIONS,3 days ago
Recent changes to federal hepatitis B vaccine guidance could lead to more lifelong infections in U.S. children, according to a modeling study led by Harvard Medical School researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital. Before December 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended vaccinating all newborns within 24 hours...