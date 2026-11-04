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Constantino narrowly leads NY-21
By Staff Report,3 days ago
Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino celebrated polls closing with a watch and victory party outside his iconic “VOTE FOR TRUMP” sign and Amsterdam-based printing company as a crowd of supporters and reporters watched the final numbers inch in his favor. AMSTERDAM | Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino rallied Republicans and celebrated a narrow but victorious unofficial lead in New York's 21st Congressional District Tuesday night.