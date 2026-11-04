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12 Chain Restaurants That Have Catfish On The Menu
By Cozy season favorites,3 days ago
Catfish has long been a culinary staple of the South, where golden-fried, cornmeal-battered fillets land on countless plates, day in and day out. Hush puppies, coleslaw, biscuits, and other homestyle sides join the sizzling party, whether for catfish dinners at home, family gatherings, or backyard fish fries. There's also no shortage of restaurants ready and willing to do the deep frying or blackened sizzling for countless eager patrons.