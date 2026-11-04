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Johns Island is one of Charleston’s fastest-growing areas. Its food scene is changing with it.
By Cozy season favorites,2 days ago
JOHNS ISLAND — Sidi Limehouse barely pressed the pedal of his Ford pickup as he crawled through a field of figs on a steamy July day. The fruit is fashionable among those who have flocked to this once-rural sea island, the owner of Rosebank Farms said, his voice barely audible over the hum of the cool air flowing from the vents.
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