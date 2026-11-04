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LCEDC brings AI conversation to Logan County businesses
2 days ago
Local business owners, school representatives, students and community members gathered Wednesday, Oct. 28, for a small-business luncheon hosted by the Logan County Economic Development Council (LCEDC), featuring practical examples of how artificial intelligence is being used in the workplace. Facilitated by Shannon Speir, the luncheon included a panel discussion featuring...