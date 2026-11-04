undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Showers stick around into Thursday as a fall chill settles in
By Emily Merz,3 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday starts rainy but the afternoon should be drier. Colder temperatures become the main focus heading towards the weekend. Clouds will stay in place across northern and central Wisconsin Wednesday night. A few showers are possible from time to time. Temperatures will remain mild into Thursday morning with lows in the upper 40s.
1