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Sunny and very mild today! Mild with a chance of showers during the day on Thursday! Mild with showers and possibly some thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday night! Cooler with lingering showers possible on Saturday! Dry and seasonably cool Sunday through early next week!

By Allan Kazimir,

2 days ago
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