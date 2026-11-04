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GWC awarded $225,000 grant to launch manufacturing coalition initiative
3 days ago
The Grow Wabash County Foundation has been awarded a $225,000 grant through the Don Wood Foundation’s Empowering Manufacturing Grant Program to support the development of the Wabash County Manufacturing Coalition, a new industry-led initiative focused on strengthening manufacturing workforce development, collaboration and longterm competitiveness in Wabash County. The grant...