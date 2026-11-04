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Manchester Alive to host 2026 Holiday Tour of Homes
3 days ago
Manchester Alive invites residents and visitors to celebrate the magic of the holiday season at its annual Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m. The festive community tradition offers guests the opportunity to explore beautifully decorated homes, gather inspiration for their own holiday celebrations and enjoy the Christmas spirit throughout North Manchester.