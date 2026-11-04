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BAD MAN: Jeffrey Simmons POWERS Chicago Bears Defense—Must-START DST for Week 9 Fantasy
3 days ago
Chicago Bears defense surges after the addition of Jeffrey Simmons, as fantasy managers seek out high-upside DSTs for Week 9. Can the Monsters of the Midway dominate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and anchor your lineup?. Jacksonville Jaguars enter must-start territory with Baltimore Ravens quarterback woes, while Seattle Seahawks and Detroit...