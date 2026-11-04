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CDC requires Ebola travel attestation; Illinois man pleads guilty in $227M COVID-19 test kit scheme; aspirin alone holds up after appendage closure — Morning Medical Update
2 days ago
The top news stories in medicine today: A federal order requires every international air passenger bound for the U.S. to attest they haven't recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; an Illinois man pleads guilty in a $227 million Medicare COVID-19 test kit scheme; aspirin alone holds up after left atrial appendage closure in a JAMA trial.