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JHS Homecoming Friday, Nov. 6
By Staff Report,3 days ago
Friday will find a familiar celebration of JHS traditions, students, faculty, and alumni culminating with the homecoming football game against the Buckeye Panthers. As is tradition, the revealing of the 2026 Homecoming Queen will take place at the Homecoming Program at 11:30 a.m. in the gym. One of the three senior ladies, Bayleigh Roszell, Jaylyn Smith, and Sydney Williams, will be crowned queen following the announcement.
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