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Student success, community support anchor Nicholson’s vision for Catahoula schools
By Jodie Routon,3 days ago
Student success and community support are central to Superintendent-elect Cari Ann Nicholson’s vision for Catahoula Parish schools. At Snacks with the Superintendent at Block High School, she shared plans to celebrate student achievement, support educators and strengthen community involvement. Nicholson began working alongside Superintendent Johnnie Adams at the Catahoula...
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