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HUNTIN’ FOR TREATS
By Staff Report,3 days ago
Hundreds of LaSalle Parish children and parents turned out for trunk-or-treats, a haunted trail and fall festivals over Halloween weekend, and organizers reported record crowds at nearly every event. With Halloween falling on a Saturday for the first time since 2020, families had three straight nights of costumes and candy, from Jena’s Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 29, to door-to-door trick-or-treating across the parish on Saturday night.