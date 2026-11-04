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This Small Massachusetts Community’s Golf Course Was Ranked No. 2 Among The State’s Best For 2026
By Jackson Calloway,2 days ago
One hole on this course is named Bunkers, and the name has nothing to do with sand. Old military ammunition bunkers sit nearby, still part of the scenery. That detail alone had me hooked. Then I learned that old military housing foundations helped shape the 10th hole, while a lookout tower stands near the final tee.