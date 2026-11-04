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This Little-Known Virginia Pizzeria Has Pizza So Good People Drive Hours Just For A Slice
By Eleanor Whitfield,2 days ago
National Geographic once put this pizzeria on a list of the best pizza in the world. It sits in a small Virginia town, right across the street from active train tracks. The story gets better from there. Back in its early days, people called days ahead just to reserve a pie. Fodor’s and The Washington Post have both piled on the praise too.
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