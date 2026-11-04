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Character-driven thriller “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York” features a terrific, Oscar-worthy lead performance from John Turturro.
By Blak Cinephile,3 days ago
There are quite a few fascinating films in which the City That Never Sleeps is a character, if not the main character. Even more fascinating films are those in which the main character is more interesting than even the City itself. Noah Segan’s The Only Living Pickpocket in New York is one of the most fiercely original character-driven films made in recent years, anchored by a never-better John Turturro (Barton Fink; The Batman). Audiences may be thrown off by the film’s initial hopeless hook of “the world grows and morphs and changes and eventually everyone — including you — will be left behind,” but, regardless of the sad, inevitable outcome, there is exciting, raw beauty that Segan (Blood Relatives) and Turturro find in the hopelessness that makes Pickpocket such an original, unforgettable film.