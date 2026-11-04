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Secret Spitfire Missions: RAF Photo Reconnaissance over China from Kai Tak
3 days ago
During 1951 and 1952, Flight Lieutenant Edward "Ted" Powles of 81 Squadron flew 107 secret and unauthorized photo-reconnaissance missions over Chinese territory from RAF Kai Tak in Hong Kong. He conducted every sortie in a Spitfire PR Mk XIX, an unarmed high-altitude aircraft capable of reaching 42,500 feet and 460 mph, while the Korean War was being fought nearby.