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325: Upskilling for Library Workers: A Guide for Future-Ready Professionals by Ann Medaille
By circideas,3 days ago
Steve chats with Ann Medaille, author of Upskilling for Library Workers: A Guide for Future-Ready Professionals, about why traditional one-off training sessions are no longer enough to keep library staff current in a rapidly changing landscape, how libraries can build cultures of continuous learning, and why managers need to give staff permission to stop doing some things so they have room to learn new ones.