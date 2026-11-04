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Should the Miami Dolphins Trade for Lamar Jackson?
3 days ago
On today’s episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Josh Moser of WSVN-7 discuss Miami’s latest loss to the New England Patriots and whether the Dolphins should consider trading for quarterback Lamar Jackson in the offseason. This episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast includes all this and more. Like, comment, and subscribe for more updates and insights on the latest Miami Dolphins and NFL news!