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Cal vs. Radford: Start Time, Streaming Live, TV Channel, How to Watch
By Data Skrive,2 days ago
The California Golden Bears (1-0) hit the court against the Radford Highlanders (0-1) on November 4, 2026. Cal was victorious in its previous game against Adams State, 115-86, on Monday. Michael Cooper was its high scorer with 24 points. Radford dropped its most recent game to San Francisco, 76-62, on Monday. Frederik Erichsen was its top scorer with 12 points.