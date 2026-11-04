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Predicting the 2026-27 Yankees Offseason: The current roster
By Thaddeus Sawyer,3 days ago
This is part one of a two-part series predicting offseason moves for the New York Yankees. Part one focuses on free agency and arbitration decisions. Though the 2026-27 MLB offseason officially started after the Brewers won their first World Series title in team history last Wednesday, chances are it won’t last long. At least, the first segment of it.