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Nearly 11K Adults Revealed A Surprising Link Between This Drink & Aging
3 days ago
There's something comforting about having a cup of tea within reach, whether it's part of your morning routine or your afternoon pick-me-up. But tea may have more going for it than its cozy ritual. It contains natural plant compounds that researchers are exploring for their potential role in healthy aging. One in particular, called EGCG, has caught their attention for its effects on cells.